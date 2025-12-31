All of the Award Nominations and Wins for WICKED: FOR GOOD

Check out the list of major award nominations and wins for the second part of the Wicked movie.
Awards season is now heating up, and, as with the first film, voters have taken notice of the artistic accomplishments exhibited in Wicked: For Good.
Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande continue to garner attention for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda. Behind-the-scenes work is being honored as well, particularly for Costume Design, Visual Effects, and Production Design.
The new film also has the distinction of featuring two new songs from composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, which have been recognized by the Critics' Choice Association and the Golden Globes, among others.
As we did for Part One, BroadwayWorld has put together a list of the major national and international award nominations and wins for the second half of the movie musical. The list includes Golden Globes, the National Board of Review, the Critics' Choice Awards, and more.
Stay tuned as we continue to update the list as more nominations and awards are announced!
Note: Wins are BOLDED
Won: One of the Top 10 Films of the Year
Nominated: Best Picture Comedy or Musical
Nominated: Best Actress: Cynthia Erivo
Nominated: Best Supporting Actor: Jonathan Bailey
Nominated: Best Supporting Actress: Ariana Grande
Nominated: Best Young Performer: Marissa Bode
Nominated (x2): Best Original Song: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz
Nominated: Best Cast Ensemble
Nominated: Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell
Nominated: Best Film Editing: Myron Kerstein
Nominated: Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, and Laura Blount
Nominated: Best Marketing Campaign
Nominated: Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales
Nominated: Best Sound: Nancy Nugent Title, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Simon Hayes and Jack Dolman
Won: Best Visual Effects: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith, Dale Newton, and Paul Corbould
Nominated: Excellence in Fantasy Film: Paul Tazewell
Nominated: Best Picture
Nominated: Best Supporting Actress: Ariana Grande
Nominated: Best Casting and Ensemble: Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey
Nominated: Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales
Nominated: Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell
Nominated: Best Hair and Make-Up: Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, and Laura Blount
Nominated: Best Song: “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz
Nominated: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Nominated: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Cynthia Erivo
Nominated: Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Ariana Grande
Nominated (x2): Best Original Song: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz
Nominated (x2): Song — Feature Film: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz
Nominated: Score — Feature Film: John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
Won: Music-Themed Film, Biopic or Musical: Jon M. Chu
Nominated: Music Supervision — Film: Maggie Rodford
Nominated: Soundtrack Album
Nominated: Best Period and/or Character Make-Up in a Feature-Length Motion Picture
Nominated: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling in a Feature-Length Motion Picture
Nominated: Best Special Make-Up Effects
Nominated: Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film
Nominated (x2): Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble”