All of the Award Nominations and Wins for WICKED: FOR GOOD

Awards season is now heating up, and, as with the first film, voters have taken notice of the artistic accomplishments exhibited in Wicked: For Good.

Both Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande continue to garner attention for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda. Behind-the-scenes work is being honored as well, particularly for Costume Design, Visual Effects, and Production Design.

The new film also has the distinction of featuring two new songs from composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, which have been recognized by the Critics' Choice Association and the Golden Globes, among others.

As we did for Part One, BroadwayWorld has put together a list of the major national and international award nominations and wins for the second half of the movie musical. The list includes Golden Globes, the National Board of Review, the Critics' Choice Awards, and more.

Academy Awards (TBA)

African-American Film Critics Association

Won: One of the Top 10 Films of the Year

Astra Film/Creative Arts Awards

Nominated: Best Picture Comedy or Musical

Nominated: Best Actress: Cynthia Erivo

Nominated: Best Supporting Actor: Jonathan Bailey

Nominated: Best Supporting Actress: Ariana Grande

Nominated: Best Young Performer: Marissa Bode

Nominated (x2): Best Original Song: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz

Nominated: Best Cast Ensemble

Nominated: Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell

Nominated: Best Film Editing: Myron Kerstein

Nominated: Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, and Laura Blount

Nominated: Best Marketing Campaign

Nominated: Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales

Nominated: Best Sound: Nancy Nugent Title, John Marquis, Andy Nelson, Simon Hayes and Jack Dolman

Won: Best Visual Effects: Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Anthony Smith, Dale Newton, and Paul Corbould

Nominated: Excellence in Fantasy Film: Paul Tazewell

Nominated: Best Picture

Nominated: Best Supporting Actress: Ariana Grande

Nominated: Best Casting and Ensemble: Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey

Nominated: Best Production Design: Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales

Nominated: Best Costume Design: Paul Tazewell

Nominated: Best Hair and Make-Up: Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, and Laura Blount

Nominated: Best Song: “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz

Nominated: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Nominated: Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Cynthia Erivo

Nominated: Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture: Ariana Grande

Nominated (x2): Best Original Song: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz

Nominated (x2): Song — Feature Film: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble” by Stephen Schwartz

Nominated: Score — Feature Film: John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

Won: Music-Themed Film, Biopic or Musical: Jon M. Chu

Nominated​​​​: Music Supervision — Film: Maggie Rodford

Nominated: Soundtrack Album

Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

Nominated: Best Period and/or Character Make-Up in a Feature-Length Motion Picture

Nominated: Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling in a Feature-Length Motion Picture

Nominated: Best Special Make-Up Effects

Nominated: Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

Nominated (x2): Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production: “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble”