Mac McAnally, Foreigner, & More To Appear on 'Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026' Telecast

Singer/songwriter Mac McAnally, rock band Foreigner, and more will be featured performers on “Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. PT.

The broadcast will be carried across 138 Nexstar-owned and partner stations in 116 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago, and Tampa. “Coast to Coast Countdown 2026” will be produced from four locations across the United States, featuring performances, fireworks, and end of the year fanfare.

The broadcast will be staged in New York, Dallas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. In addition to Nexstar-affiliated stations, WPLG-TV in Miami/Fort Lauderdale will also carry the broadcast. McAnally's performance is set at Portsmouth, Rhode Island's Sunset Cove, where the late Jimmy Buffett surprised the crowd during McAnally's headlining show in 2023.

Viewers can stream the entire show and watch exclusive bonus content live on the platforms of the participating local television stations and they can post comments and video to social media using the hashtag “#Coast2CoastNYE”.

The telecast will feature musical performances, special entertainment, and a countdown to midnight across all time zones in the United States. Viewers will be treated to the midnight ball-drop in New York City with hosts JD Roberto and Marysol Castro, a spectacular fireworks and drone show from Reunion Tower in Dallas, fireworks from Gila River Resorts and Casinos, near Phoenix, with hosts Brad Perry and Teresa Strasser live from the development’s Rawhide Western Town, and an epic 10-minute fireworks show launched from the rooftops of nine hotels on the Las Vegas strip, hosted by Michael Yo and Nikki Novak. Eastern and Central time zone viewers can continue their celebrations with the West Coast audience.

Musical Performers Include:

Mac McAnally – Singer-songwriter responsible for some of the biggest hits across country music, and ten-time winner of the Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year.

Styx – The classic rock group will perform iconic songs from their four platinum albums.

Foreigner – Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famers with over 1 billion streams on Spotify and the record for the longest- running #1 album for Atlantic Records.

UB40 – Over 100 million records sold, reggae-pop fusion icons with hits that span decades.

Kevin Cronin – There’s no fighting the New Year feeling with this former lead singer for REO Speedwagon as he takes all his hits on the road.

Cheap Trick – Featuring a commanding stage presence and dynamic rock n’ roll music with its roots in punk, blues, and the best of guitar riffs, resulting in over 20 million records sold, more than 40 of which have gold and platinum certifications.

38 Special – Actively touring for five decades and recently celebrating its 50th anniversary, 38 Special has sold over 20 million records.

The Marshall Tucker Band – Southern rock sound, resulting in over 30 million records sold.

Bri Bagwell – Chosen “Female Vocalist of the Year” at the T3R Awards, claiming the title nine times, she was also 2021’s Texas Female Artist of the Decade according to the Texas Regional Radio Report.

Photo Credit: David McClister