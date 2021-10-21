Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX - Saturday, October 30, 2021
See what's coming up on a rebroadcast!
Ken Jeong hosts the musical guessing game I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE. Joining Jeong are permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and an additional rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians, pop culture experts and a musical SUPERSTAR to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.
With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, contestants will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical SUPERSTAR Nick Lachey, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the "Episode 1: Nick Lachey, Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" time period premiere episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Saturday, Oct. 30 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX.
Brand-new music challenge series I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong. The series also features Emmy® Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy® Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical SUPERSTAR to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.
I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.
With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, contestants will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with musical SUPERSTAR Nick Lachey, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck in the "Episode 1: Nick Lachey, Kelly Osbourne, Arsenio Hall, Cheryl Hines, Adrienne Houghton" time period premiere episode of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE airing Saturday, Oct. 30 (11:00 PM-Midnight ET/PT) on FOX.
Brand-new music challenge series I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is hosted and executive-produced by Ken Jeong. The series also features Emmy® Award-nominated actress Cheryl Hines and Daytime Emmy® Award-winning television host and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. All three join a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprised of comedians and pop culture experts, and a musical SUPERSTAR to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.
I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong serve as executive producers. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.
Watch a clip from the episode here: