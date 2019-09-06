Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 21, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Tubbs" - Brandon rescues a dachshund mix that never stops wagging his tail. This cute habit could be the secret to making Tubbs a rock star on the drums in a Ukulele band that performs at Veterans hospitals. (OAD 5/25/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"The Gang's All Here" - After a powerful snake named Hank the Tank bites his own tail and poisons himself, Chris rushes to the local reptile park to help. Then, Andrew meets Tora, a young pup with a broken leg, and tries to put the pieces back together. And, Lisa gives a newly adopted puppy a comprehensive first exam. (OAD 5/25/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Algae Food Tubes" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: Saving homes from floods with an inner-tube like system; the inventor of the Pop Sockets handle for your phone; the new food made from pond scum; and, when U.S. automakers became wartime plane makers. (OAD 5/25/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Eat, Drink and Be Murray" - A baby mink named Murray requires regular feedings at Hope's home, and the Rehab welcomes an influx of FOX pups! (OAD 5/25/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Un-FIN-ished Business" - Today, we look back at 2 special stories from season 1. First, a therapy dolphin is always there to keep her handler afloat. Plus, a therapy animal brings hope to her handler and her handler's family. (OAD 7/13/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Stick to the Script" - In this look back on Season 4, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) guides us through an episode when Amanda and Mitch were on the case after a toxic sticker ended up in the hands of a young girl. (OAD 5/25/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 9/7-9/13
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 21, 2019
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MADAM SECRETARY on CBS - Sunday, September 22, 2019
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Tubbs" - Brandon rescues a dachshund mix that never stops wagging his tail. This cute habit could be the secret to making Tubbs a rock star on the drums in a Ukulele band that performs at Veterans hospitals. (OAD 5/25/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"The Gang's All Here" - After a powerful snake named Hank the Tank bites his own tail and poisons himself, Chris rushes to the local reptile park to help. Then, Andrew meets Tora, a young pup with a broken leg, and tries to put the pieces back together. And, Lisa gives a newly adopted puppy a comprehensive first exam. (OAD 5/25/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Algae Food Tubes" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: Saving homes from floods with an inner-tube like system; the inventor of the Pop Sockets handle for your phone; the new food made from pond scum; and, when U.S. automakers became wartime plane makers. (OAD 5/25/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Eat, Drink and Be Murray" - A baby mink named Murray requires regular feedings at Hope's home, and the Rehab welcomes an influx of FOX pups! (OAD 5/25/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Un-FIN-ished Business" - Today, we look back at 2 special stories from season 1. First, a therapy dolphin is always there to keep her handler afloat. Plus, a therapy animal brings hope to her handler and her handler's family. (OAD 7/13/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Stick to the Script" - In this look back on Season 4, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) guides us through an episode when Amanda and Mitch were on the case after a toxic sticker ended up in the hands of a young girl. (OAD 5/25/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.