Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 21, 2019

Sep. 6, 2019  
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 21, 2019ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

(Check Local Listings)

LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN

"Tubbs" - Brandon rescues a dachshund mix that never stops wagging his tail. This cute habit could be the secret to making Tubbs a rock star on the drums in a Ukulele band that performs at Veterans hospitals. (OAD 5/25/19)

DR. CHRIS PET VET

"The Gang's All Here" - After a powerful snake named Hank the Tank bites his own tail and poisons himself, Chris rushes to the local reptile park to help. Then, Andrew meets Tora, a young pup with a broken leg, and tries to put the pieces back together. And, Lisa gives a newly adopted puppy a comprehensive first exam. (OAD 5/25/19)

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

"Algae Food Tubes" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: Saving homes from floods with an inner-tube like system; the inventor of the Pop Sockets handle for your phone; the new food made from pond scum; and, when U.S. automakers became wartime plane makers. (OAD 5/25/19)

HOPE IN THE WILD

"Eat, Drink and Be Murray" - A baby mink named Murray requires regular feedings at Hope's home, and the Rehab welcomes an influx of FOX pups! (OAD 5/25/19)

TAILS OF VALOR

"Un-FIN-ished Business" - Today, we look back at 2 special stories from season 1. First, a therapy dolphin is always there to keep her handler afloat. Plus, a therapy animal brings hope to her handler and her handler's family. (OAD 7/13/19)

THE INSPECTORS

"Stick to the Script" - In this look back on Season 4, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) guides us through an episode when Amanda and Mitch were on the case after a toxic sticker ended up in the hands of a young girl. (OAD 5/25/19)

The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.

9:00-9:30 AM, ET

LUCKY DOG

9:30-10:00 AM, ET

DR. CHRIS PET VET

10:00-10:30 AM, ET

THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION

10:30-11:00 AM, ET

HOPE IN THE WILD

11:00-11:30 AM, ET

TAILS OF VALOR

11:30-12:00 PM, ET

THE INSPECTORS

Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.



