Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 14, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, SEPT. 14:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Dahlia" - After Brandon teaches basic training to a black Labrador, he prepares Dahlia for life as a service dog for a teenage girl with a rare disorder that causes her joints to dislocate. (OAD 5/18/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Landing on your Feet" - While working as a visiting vet, Chris meets Misty - a border collie who's had a run-in with a hedge trimmer. Can he repair her nose? Then, Dr. Andrew Marchevsky takes on the case of Mei Mei, a rescued stray with her kneecaps in the wrong place. And, back at his own clinic, Chris races against the clock to help a cat that's fallen from a 30-foot-high window. (OAD 5/18/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"App Light Switch" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: The device that can make any light switch or outlet smart; the glass that converts the sun's rays into usable power; the historic concept of a walking office; and, advice from our past innovators. (OAD 5/18/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"The Fisher and the Seal" - Hope works with a rare fisher named Henderson, and the team rescues an underweight baby grey seal. (OAD 5/18/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"Running with Wings" - Today, a therapy parrot perches proudly on her handler's shoulder so he may get back on his feet. Plus, a therapy dog's success inspires his handler's niece to also seek the help of a therapy animal. (OAD 7/13/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"The Name Game" - In this look back on Season 4, Erica-Marie Sanchez (Veronica Ruiz) takes us through an episode when the gang investigated a missing person's cold case. (OAD 5/18/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAM… IT'S EPIC! - Saturday, September 14, 2019
