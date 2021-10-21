Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 25, 2021

It's "Horror Night" on this week's Dancing With the Stars!"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.Contestants this season include Amanda Kloots, Spice Girl Melanie C, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Real Housewife of ATLANTA Kenya Moore, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Christine Chiu (Bling Empire), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Matt James (The Bachelor), Martin Kove (Cobra Kai), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE SUPERSTAR Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Watch who was sent home on the most recent episode here: