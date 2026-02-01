54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club to Present BROADWAY LOVE TRIANGLES

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Broadway Love Triangles on February 10 at 9:30 p.m.

The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Wicked, and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder all have one thing in common: a love triangle! Join MANDEKAT Productions at 54 Below for a night of Broadway’s best (and most dramatic) romantic entanglements. Featuring songs like "Satisfied," "I’m Not That Girl," and "A Heart Full of Love," this show will have something for everyone!

The cast includes EJ Adiele, Samantha Belding (Little Women The Musical national tour), Melissa Burke-Manwarring, Richie Cardile, Brevan Collins, Graham Dallas, Catherine DeVincenzi, Grace Duncan, Jake Goodman, Sydney Greene, Matthew Harrison Greer, Luke Henson, Jessi Hoadley, Celina James, Cynthia Kauffman, Jalen Kirkman, Katy Manderfeld (Singfeld Off-Broadway), Caiti Marlowe, Alexander McConkie (The Met Opera, Singfeld Off-Broadway), Kiera Moran, Amy Nicole (Wilderness! Off-Broadway), Sophia Anna O’Brien, Jeyni Ortiz-Valentin, Aden Pettet, Antonio Porciello, Cynthia Rivera (Shrek The Musical national tour), Rachel Schoenecker, Celine Sullivan, Kat Sweeney, Joseph Thor (Slam Frank Off-Broadway, The Office! A Musical Parody Off-Broadway), Sarah Wang (Pretty Woman national tour), and Jenna Willet.

The band includes Joseph Thor (Bass and MD), Jake Goodman (Piano), and Neil McNulty (Drums).