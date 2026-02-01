Video: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, & More in New Trailer for THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2





Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return in the official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, opening in theaters on May 1, 2026. Almost 20 years after making their turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily and Nigel return to the streets of New York City and the iconic offices of Runway Magazine.

The highly anticipated film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Broadway's Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Tibor Ravitz. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The plot follows Priestley as she navigates her career amid the changing journalistic landscape and the decline of print media. Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is also back for the new installment.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.