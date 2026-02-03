Photos: First Look at THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Marin Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marin Theatre is ringing in 2026 with Anton Chekhov’s classic The Cherry Orchard. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, who helmed Marin Theatre’s production of Waste last season, directs the Russian playwright’s final work. See photos here!

Set at the turn of the 20th century, an aristocratic matriarch returns home to her family’s estate, which has fallen into debt. The house and beautiful cherry orchard are set to be auctioned off while the family resists solutions, desperate to preserve their way of life and ignore the changing times.

For this production, Perloff has assembled a topflight cast that includes Bay Area theatre veterans Lance Gardner, Liz Sklar, Anthony Fusco, Danny Scheie, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Jomar Tagatac, Howard Swain, Joseph O’Malley, Rosie Hallett, and Anna Takayo, alongside New York actors Molly Ranson and Joel Morel.

Photo credit: David Allen