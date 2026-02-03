 tracker
Photos: First Look at THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Marin Theatre

The cast includes Lance Gardner, Liz Sklar, Anthony Fusco, Danny Scheie, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Jomar Tagatac, and more.

By: Feb. 03, 2026

Marin Theatre is ringing in 2026 with Anton Chekhov’s classic The Cherry Orchard. American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff, who helmed Marin Theatre’s production of Waste last season, directs the Russian playwright’s final work. See photos here!

Set at the turn of the 20th century, an aristocratic matriarch returns home to her family’s estate, which has fallen into debt. The house and beautiful cherry orchard are set to be auctioned off while the family resists solutions, desperate to preserve their way of life and ignore the changing times.

For this production, Perloff has assembled a topflight cast that includes Bay Area theatre veterans Lance Gardner, Liz Sklar, Anthony Fusco, Danny Scheie, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Jomar Tagatac, Howard Swain, Joseph O’Malley, Rosie Hallett, and Anna Takayo, alongside New York actors Molly Ranson and Joel Morel. 

Photo credit: David Allen 

The cast
The cast

Anna Takayo, Rosie Hallett
Anna Takayo, Rosie Hallett

Liz Sklar, Lance Gardner, Howard Swain and Anthony Fusco
Liz Sklar, Lance Gardner, Howard Swain and Anthony Fusco

The cast
The cast

Anthony Fusco, Rosie Hallett
Anthony Fusco, Rosie Hallett

Anna Takayo, Joseph O'Malley
Anna Takayo, Joseph O'Malley

Joel Morel, Howard Swain
Joel Morel, Howard Swain

Anna Takayo and Rosie Hallett
Anna Takayo and Rosie Hallett

Howard Swain
Howard Swain

Jomar Tagatac, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Molly Ranson, and Joel Morel
Jomar Tagatac, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Molly Ranson, and Joel Morel




