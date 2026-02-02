Ne-Yo & Akon to Co-Headline 'Nights Like This' 2026 Global Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award-winners NE-YO and AKON will embark on a co-headlining ‘Nights Like This’ global tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 57-city tour kicks off on Friday, April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin, making stops in London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Inglewood, CA at Intuit Dome on Friday, August 21.

The tour brings together the two artists, who will share the stage in a back-and-forth set throughout the show, stacked with hits, sing-along anthems, and club classics. Attendees can expect NE-YO’s “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” alongside AKON’s “Smack That,” “Lonely,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na),” and more.

U.S. Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, January 28 at 9am local until Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The general on sale will begin Friday, January 30 at 10AM Local Time here.

In Canada, tickets will be available starting with Amex presale. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the Canada shows before the general public beginning Wednesday, January 28 at 9am local until Thursday, January 29 at 10pm local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, January 30 at 10AM Local Time here.

Europe/UK tickets will be available starting with artist presale on Wednesday, January 28 at 10AM local. The general on sale will begin Friday, January 30 at 10 AM Local Time here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level in North America and Europe. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Akon, exclusive Akon VIP gift item, autographed 8x10 photo & more. For more information, visit here.

‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ EU/UK 2026 TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 24 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Mon Apr 27 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena Newcastle

Tue Apr 28 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Thu Apr 30 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Bank Arena

Fri May 1 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Mon May 4 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham

Fri May 8 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Tue May 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Fri May 15 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sun May 17 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome

Tue May 19 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

Wed May 20 – Cologne, DE – LANXESS arena

Fri May 22 – Oslo, NO – Unity Arena

Sat May 23 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena

Sun May 24 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Tue May 26 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

Wed May 27 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Thu May 28 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Sat May 30 – Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

Sun May 31 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

‘NIGHTS LIKE THIS’ US/CANADA 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 17 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Jun 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Tue Jun 23 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Jun 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jun 27 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Fri Jul 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 12 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Tue Jul 14 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 15 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 17 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 18 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Jul 19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jul 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Fri Jul 24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sun Jul 26 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

Tue Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 29 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 31 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 01 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue Aug 04 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Wed Aug 05 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 07 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Sat Aug 08 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Tue Aug 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Fri Aug 14 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Aug 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 19 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 21 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

ABOUT NE-YO

NE-YO is a three-time, GRAMMY award-winning hitmaker, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. NE-YO rose to superstardom with his 2005 debut single “So Sick,” which was certified quadruple- platinum. Since then, NE-YO has continued to deliver an array of era-shaping singles, including “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent,” “Mad,” “Let Me Love You,” “Time of Our Lives,” and many more. He also earned his first diamond-certified song with his collaboration with Pitbull and Afrojack on “Give Me Everything.” He recently made his Broadway debut as Davis in Hell's Kitchen.

ABOUT AKON

AKON is an award-winning Senegalese-American multi-platinum recording artist, singer, producer, entrepreneur, actor, and philanthropist. Over two decades, he has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, earned five Grammy nominations, released 45 Billboard Hot 100 songs, and made over 300 guest appearances for generational icons such as Michael Jackson, David Guetta, Gwen Stefani, Lil’ Wayne, and Eminem. His many accolades include an American Music Award for “Favorite R&B Male Artist;” three World Music Awards for “Best Selling African Artist,” “Best Selling Internet Artist,” and “Best Selling R&B Male Artist;” a Billboard Music Award for “Artist of the Year;” and more.