Alli Mauzey and Nicole Parker to Star in GOOD WITCH BAD WITCH: THE BROADWAY WITCHES at Kean Stage

Kean Stage will present Good Witch Bad Witch on Saturday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall. Get ready for a show-stopping concert event packed with diva-level musical theater hits, starring Alli Mauzey and Nicole Parker from the Broadway company of Wicked. Featuring jaw-dropping vocals and iconic numbers, this dynamic duo brings powerhouse performances and playful banter together for an unforgettable night of entertainment. They will be joined on stage by Musical Director Ryan Shirar.



Alli Mauzey most recently starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo as Pattie, a role she also created at The Atlantic Theater Company. Other Broadway credits include Glinda in Wicked, a role she also performed to critical acclaim on the First National Tour and the San Francisco company, Ernestina in the Tony Award winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, Lenora in the musical Cry-Baby, for which she won a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Drama League Award, Brenda in Hairspray (both on Broadway and in the original company of the First National Tour) and as a Special Guest Artist in Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.



Nicole Parker made her Broadway debut alongside Martin Short in Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. She played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway as well as the First National Tour. Also on Broadway, she was seen in The People in the Picture with Donna Murphy. Most recently, she played Celine Dion in the off-Broadway hit Titanique, Ursula in The Little Mermaid at The MUNY, and Mae in Reefer Madness in Los Angeles. In December she appeared alongside Cheyenne Jackson and Kevin Cahoon in La Cage aux Folles, directed by Sam Pinkleton, at the Pasadena Playhouse.