Katt Williams Sets Fourth Netflix Stand-Up Special THE LAST REPORT

Comedy icon Katt Williams is back for his fourth Netflix stand-up special, coming to the streamer on February 10, 2026. In Katt Williams: The Last Report, the comedian will deliver his bold takes on conspiracies, celebrities, and the world at large.

The comedian’s previous Netflix stand-up specials include Katt Williams: Great America (2018), Katt Williams: World War III (2022), and his LIVE special from Netflix Is a Joke Fest, Katt Williams: Woke Foke (2024).

Katt Williams: The Last Report is directed by Troy Miller. Executive Producers are Katt Williams, Troy Miller & Michelle Nguyen for Dakota Pictures, William Lee, and Brian Alden.

About Katt Williams:

Katt Williams is a comedian and performer with a career spanning over 20 years. In 2002, Williams made his onscreen debut as a guest star on "NYPD Blue" and subsequently landed his first feature film role as Money Mike in "Friday After Next." His extensive filmography includes notable roles in "Father Figures," "Norbit," "Scary Movie V," "Epic Movie," "Bastards," "The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2," "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore," "The Boondocks," "Wild 'n Out," and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series "Atlanta," which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Williams is also known for his critically acclaimed stand-up specials, including “The Pimp Chronicles,” “It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’,” “Katt Williams: Pimpadelic,” “American Hustle,” “Priceless: Afterlife,” “Kattpacalypse,” “Katt Williams: Great America” and “Katt Williams: World War III.” His last special, “Katt Williams: Woke Foke,” debuted live as part of Netflix Is A Joke Fest and became the most-watched Netflix comedy special of 2024.

Photo Credit: Netflix