Photos: Inside the 2026 GRAMMYs with Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, & More

Last night was music's biggest night and Laufey, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny and more took home awards at the 68th Annual Grammys. Take a look at photos from the event, performances, and the red carpet below!

GRAMMY Presenters included Carole King, Jeff Goldblum, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Queen Latifah, and more. Addison Rae, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Reba McEntire, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, and more took the stage to perform.

Notable attendees included Michelle Williams, currently starring in Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Bailey, Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of Kpop Demon Hunters, and Jeff Goldblum, among others. Check out the photos below.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys included Barbra Streisand, who was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, Cynthia Erivo for her song "Be Okay," and the Wicked soundtrack. For the Best Musical Theatre Album category, nominees included Maybe Happy Ending, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, and Just in Time. Find out who won here.

For their performance of Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Photo Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Francis Specker/Stewart Cook/Phil McCarten/CBS/John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.