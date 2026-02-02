 tracker
Photos: Inside the 2026 GRAMMYs with Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, & More

The GRAMMYs are now streaming on Paramount+.

By: Feb. 02, 2026

Last night was music's biggest night and Laufey, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny and more took home awards at the 68th Annual Grammys. Take a look at photos from the event, performances, and the red carpet below!

GRAMMY Presenters included Carole King, Jeff Goldblum, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Queen Latifah, and more. Addison Rae, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Reba McEntire, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, and more took the stage to perform.

Notable attendees included Michelle Williams, currently starring in Broadway's Death Becomes Her, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Bailey, Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of Kpop Demon Hunters, and Jeff Goldblum, among others. Check out the photos below.

Notable nominees for the 2026 Grammys included Barbra Streisand, who was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, Cynthia Erivo for her song "Be Okay," and the Wicked soundtrack. For the Best Musical Theatre Album category, nominees included Maybe Happy Ending, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, and Just in Time. Find out who won here.

For their performance of Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Photo Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/Francis Specker/Stewart Cook/Phil McCarten/CBS/John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

Ledisi
Ledisi

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

(L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of Kpop Demon Hunters
(L-R) Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami of Kpop Demon Hunters

Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah

Emily Estefan, Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan
Emily Estefan, Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson

Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire

Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan
Emilio Estefan and Gloria Estefan

Carole King
Carole King

Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey

Laufey
Laufey

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Doechii
Doechii

Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

Cher
Cher

Chaka Khan and John Legend
Chaka Khan and John Legend

Bil Al
Bil Al

Ms. Lauryn Hill
Ms. Lauryn Hill

Slash
Slash

Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams

Tyler the Creator
Tyler the Creator

Billie Eilish and Finneas
Billie Eilish and Finneas

Carole King
Carole King

Lola Young
Lola Young

Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars

Charli XCX
Charli XCX

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll

Jeff Goldblum and Lainey Wilson
Jeff Goldblum and Lainey Wilson

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean

Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan

Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar

Queen Latifah and Doechii
Queen Latifah and Doechii

Bruno Mars and Rosé perform
Bruno Mars and Rosé perform

Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah

Harry Styles
Harry Styles

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

SZA
SZA

Post Malone
Post Malone

Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire

Rosé, Addison Rae and Laufey
Rosé, Addison Rae and Laufey

Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan
Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan

Sombr
Sombr

Lola Young
Lola Young 

Alex Warren
Alex Warren

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter

Rose and Bruno Mars
Rose and Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Brandi Carlile
Brandi Carlile

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley

Madison Beer
Madison Beer

Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson

Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna and EJAE
Rei Ami, Audrey Nuna and EJAE

Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor

Queen Latifah
Queen Latifah

Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying
Scott Hoying and Mark Hoying


