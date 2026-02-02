



The official trailer has been released for Michael, the highly anticipated yet oft-delayed musical biopic about Michael Jackson. Starring Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the musical icon, the movie will arrive in theaters on April 24, 2026.

The movie is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

The new trailer offers an inside look into Michael's family life, including his parents Joe and Katherine, played by Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long, respectively. The movie will also highlight some of the most iconic performances from his solo career, including "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin' and "Thriller."

The upcoming film also stars Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

The movie has been subject to several delays, originally having been moved to April 18, 2025, and later to October 3, 2025. A contributing factor in the delay was the reworking of the third act of the film, which required rewriting and reshooting. Last year, there were reports that the film would be split into two parts, but that is no longer the case.

The upcoming film is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

Judah Edwards as Young Tito, Jaylen Hunter as Young Marlon, Juliano Krue Valdi as Young MJ, Nathaniel McIntyre as Young Jackie and Jayden Harville as Young Jermaine in Michael.

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson