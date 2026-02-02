Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Perform MAYBE HAPPY ENDING at 2026 GRAMMYS Ceremony

Maybe Happy Ending stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen took the stage on Sunday during the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony to perform the title song from the hit musical. Check out their performance now below.

The cast recording for the musical was nominated for Best Musical Theatre Album this year, alongside Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, and Just in Time. Find out who won here.

Helen J Shen will be playing her final performance as “Claire” on Sunday, February 15, 2026. The role of “Claire” will be played by current Standby Hannah Kevitt from Tuesday, February 17 through Thursday, April 2, followed next by current Standby Claire Kwon from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, May 17. Darren Criss will play his final performance as “Oliver” on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

Maybe Happy Ending is a South Korean musical with lyrics written by Hue Park, music composed by Will Aronson, and a book written by both Park and Aronson. The musical, which is performed without intermission, follows two human-like helper-bots, Oliver and Claire, who discover each other in Seoul later in the 21st century and develop a connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, exploring relationships, love and mortality.

In addition to Criss and Shen, Maybe Happy Ending stars original Broadway cast members Dez Duron and Marcus Choi, as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon, rounding out the production as the understudies.

Maybe Happy Ending has been revived several times in Korea and internationally, including a Broadway production that opened in 2024. It tied for a leading ten nominations at the 78th Tony Awards and won six, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score. It also won six Drama Desk Awards.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman