Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Win GRAMMY for 'Defying Gravity' in WICKED

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their acclaimed performance of Defying Gravity in Wicked. The duo were nominated alongisde HUNTR/X, Katseye, Rosé, Bruno Mars, and SZA with Kendrick Lamar.

This is the twentieth nomination and third win for Grande, and the fifth nomination and second win for Erivo. The pair is also nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Wicked, and Erivo is also nominated for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for her song "Be Okay" from her recent album I Forgive You.

This year, the Wicked movie soundtrack was honored in two categories: Best Compilation Soundtrack and Best Score Soundtrack. Composers John Powell and Stephen Schwartz also received a nomination for Best Instrumental Composition for the Train to Emerald City track on the Wicked score album.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The second film, Wicked: For Good, grossed $150 million in North America during its opening weekend in 2025, in addition to $76 million internationally, for a global total of $226 million. Wicked: For Good marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024.

Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

The two-part film was based on the world-renowned musical with music & lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The show is loosely adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” Maguire was inspired by the literary classic by L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Since its first show on Broadway in October 2003, Wicked has been seen by over 65 million people and played in 16 countries. Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Universal