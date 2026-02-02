Photos: THE SPINNERETS At Hellenic Cultural Center

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for THE SPINNERETS, a dystopian mystical thriller by Douglas DuBrin and directed by Anthony Logan Cole, currently running at the Hellenic Cultural Center.

The limited engagement began performances on January 30 and will conclude with four remaining performances scheduled from February 5 through February 8.

The play is set in a speculative world shaped by unseen forces, blending elements of suspense and mysticism as characters confront questions of survival and control.

The cast includes Alison Zhang as Candy, Caydence Aug as Sandy, Tommie Q Dinh as Brandy, Riley Fay as Calvin, and Edoardo Miranda as Tug. The production’s stage manager is Irina Liss.