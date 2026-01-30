Video: Bobby Moynihan and Tig Notaro in HOLLYWOOD SQUARES Sneak Peek Clip

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Check out a sneak peek clip from the upcoming episode of Hollywood Squares, featuring Bobby Moynihan and Tig Notaro. The star-studded celebrity guest lineup also includes Broadway alum Ana Gasteyer, Michelle Buteau, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Janelle James, Method Man, and Paul Scheer.

The episode, “Thicker Than a 1st Grade Pencil,” will air Wednesday, Feb. 4 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. Contestants for the episode are Jake from Los Angeles, Calif., and Moni from Montgomery, Ala.

The episode will be followed by another episode at 8:30, featuring Tony Award-nominated performer Ariana DeBose, Ron Funches, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Holmes, Niecy Nash‑Betts, Ms. Pat, and Paul Scheer.

Hollywood Squares, starring Drew Barrymore, is a new version of the classic game show in which two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The “board” for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. In this season, Nate Burleson returns as host with Drew Barrymore starring as the famed center square.

