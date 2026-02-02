Full Cast Set for FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD 2026 UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rifco Theatre Company has revealed the full cast and 2026 UK tour of its critically acclaimed musical Frankie Goes to Bollywood, a joyful, big-hearted show celebrating modern British South Asian life through love, laughter and Bollywood spectacle.



During its 2024 run, Frankie Goes to Bollywood was seen by over 35,000 people, with 63% first-time theatregoers. It returns in 2026 following that demand, bringing the show back to venues across the UK.



Led by Sarah Pearson in the title role, Frankie Goes to Bollywood is a joyful, high-energy musical about an ordinary Huddersfield girl catapulted into a glittering world of Bollywood. As Frankie chases her dreams under the dazzling glare of fame, she must decide what she’s willing to risk, and what she’s prepared to sacrifice along the way.



For 2026, the production features brand-new Bollywood songs by composer Harry Anand, expanding the show’s musical world and bringing a bigger Bollywood sound to the stage.



The 2026 tour brings together established and rising British South Asian performers, continuing Rifco’s mission to put contemporary British South Asian stories on the UK’s main stages.

Sarah Pearson stars as Frankie, alongside Akshay Datta as Prem, Meher Pavri as Mallika, Luke Suri as Shona, Ankur Sabharwal as Raju King, and Katie Stasi as Goldy.



