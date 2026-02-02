HAMNET, Starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, Sets Digital Release

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao's acclaimed film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, will arrive on digital platforms to buy or rent starting February 3, 2026, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 3, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Bonus features include three behind-the-scenes featurettes, an exclusive commentary from Zhao, and an exploration of how the Tudor Period was created on set.

Winner of two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture Drama and Best Actress Drama, Focus Features’ Hamnet has received eight Academy Award nominations for Best Picture of the Year, Best Director, Actress in a Leading Role, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Achievement in Casting, Original Score and Production Design.

The film has also earned 11 BAFTA Award nominations for Best Film, Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best British Film, Best Direction, Best Makeup & Hair, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

The movie received six total nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes, including Best Director and Screenplay for Zhao, Best Original Score for Max Richter, as well as acting nods for Jessie Buckley (who took home an award for her performance) and Paul Mescal. The movie won for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s New York Times bestselling novel, Hamnet tells of the love story between William (Paul Mescal) and Agnes (Jesse Buckley) Shakespeare during the 16th century, along with their beloved son Hamnet. But before too long, tragedy strikes the family, resulting in heartbreak that serves as inspiration for his play Hamlet.

Hamnet also features performances from two-time Academy Award nominee Emily Watson and award-winning actor Joe Alwyn. The film was photographed by Academy Award nominee Łukasz Żal, and co-produced by three-time BAFTA Award nominee Liza Marshall, Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Academy Award winner Sam Mendes, and three-time Academy Award-winning producer Steven Spielberg.

Bonus Content

FAMILY IS FOREVER — Step behind the scenes of HAMNET and witness the heartwarming connections forged between Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn, and the young “Shakespeare children,” culminating in a moving performance of Macbeth’s witches and unforgettable moments with director Chloé Zhao.

CULTIVATING CREATIVITY — Discover how Chloé Zhao’s visionary direction and infectious warmth inspired Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, and Maggie O’Farrell to bring HAMNET to life. Join the cast and crew as they share joyful memories and celebrate the creative magic behind the scenes.

RECREATING THE TUDOR PERIOD — Explore the extraordinary craftsmanship that built HAMNET’s immersive Tudor world, from the stunning recreation of The Globe Theatre to the meticulous period costumes and sets, this featurette invites you to experience the artistry that made history come alive.

DIRECTOR’S COMMENTARY WITH CHLOÉ ZHAO

