Green Room 42 to Present ALEX ARLOTTA AND FRIENDS Followed By GOTTA START SOMEWHERE Album Release

The show is on February 2.

By: Feb. 01, 2026
Up-and-Coming writer Alex Arlotta will come to The Green Room 42 with some new music for your ears on February 2.

With a recent collaboration with Joy Machine Records on his album, Gotta Start Somewhere, dropping on all streaming platforms on Friday February 6th, in Arlotta's words, "the album is not only my introduction to the world, but a culmination of songs that help me express myself. It’s a story of persistence."

Arlotta, along with Joy Machine, have brought new life into an album he recorded himself on a shoestring budget with a hope and a dream. Featured performers on the album include Julie Benko,Cayleigh Capaldi, Diego Enrico, Alexa Green and more.

Concert performers alongside Arlotta on Monday night at Green Room 42 include Sydney Quildon (Book of Mormon), William Maus, Lauren Taylor, Samantha Gibbs and Shiloh Bennett. Co-produced by Taylor Neilson and Directed by Hannah Lehrer.




Videos