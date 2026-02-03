COME FROM AWAY and More Set for Citadel Theatre 2026/27 Season

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Citadel Theatre has revealed its 2026/27 season, a wide-ranging and adventurous lineup that celebrates stories from across Canada and around the world, while marking a major milestone in the theatre's history.

The 2026/27 Season invites audiences to journey From Here to Everywhere as each production transports you to new worlds and moments in time without leaving your seat. Showcasing the power of theatre to connect local stories with global ideas, where every visit is a shared adventure. From the artists and collaborators involved to the stories being told, the season reflects the Citadel's commitment to sharing work that resonates both at home in Edmonton and far beyond.

The upcoming season will feature six Mainstage productions, two unique works in the theatrically adventurous Highwire Series, a summer musical, and a holiday favourite, A Christmas Carol. In addition to these ten fantastic productions in Edmonton, our work will be seen across the country in 2026/27, with Citadel productions presented from Ontario to BC and many stops in between.

Summer Musical

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (July 4 – August 2, 2026)

This Tony Award–winning musical is a hilarious celebration of words, competition, and growing up. In the high-stakes world of a spelling bee, six awkward adolescent champions face off as emotions run from A to Z. With each word spelled, the pressure rises and more than a trophy is on the line. Packed with clever wordplay, infectious songs, and laugh-out-loud humour, this fast-paced musical races to the finish with heart and charm.

Music & Lyrics by William Finn

Book By Rachel Sheinken

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by Jay Reiss

Directed by Mieko Ouchi

Shoctor Theatre

Mainstage

Murder On the Orient Express (September 19 – October 11, 2026)

Agatha Christie's greatest literary whodunnit comes to the stage in this adaptation by Ken Ludwig. Detective Hercule Poirot has boarded the luxurious Orient Express along with a cabin full of mysterious characters. After a shocking murder in the night, the legendary detective must use his keen eye and attention for detail to gather the evidence and solve the case to catch the murderer in their midst.

By Agatha Christie

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Kelly Thornton

Produced in Partnership with Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre (Winnipeg)

Shoctor Theatre

The Great Gatsby (October 31 – November 22, 2026)

Step into the glittering excess of the Jazz Age, where champagne flows, flapper dresses shimmer, and music drifts through the night. At the center of it all stands the opulent mansion of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby. Driven to reunite with his long-lost love Daisy, Gatsby risks everything to reclaim a dream that may no longer exist. Illusion and reality collide in this world premiere stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's novel, re-envisioned by Canadian playwright Erin Shields and brought to life with a live jazz band.

By F. Scott Fitzgerald

Adapted for the stage by Erin Shields

Directed by Daryl Cloran

Shoctor Theatre

Annie (January 30 – March 7, 2027)

Set in 1930s New York City, this beloved musical follows an endlessly optimistic orphan determined to find her family and her place in the world. Escaping a grim orphanage run by the formidable Miss Hannigan, Annie finds unexpected adventure, loyal friends, and a new home with billionaire Mr. Warbucks, his warm-hearted secretary, and a scrappy dog named Sandy. Brimming with heart, humour, and iconic songs including “Tomorrow” and “It's the Hard Knock Life,” this timeless story celebrates hope, resilience, and the power of chosen family.

Book by Thomas Meehan

Music by Charles Strouse

Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin

Based on “Little Orphan Annie”

By Permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Directed and Choreographed by Julie Tomaino

Maclab Theatre

Sense & Sensibility (February 20 – March 14, 2027)

The world premiere of a fun and fresh adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. After the loss of their father, the Dashwood sisters—sensible, subdued Elinor and the passionately emotional Marianne—must navigate gossip, society and the trials and tribulations of love and family. When suitors, both suitable and otherwise, start courting the Dashwood girls, the sisters must blend sense with sensibility to protect their hearts and their reputations. Full of heart and bristling with wit, this is a boldly unique reimagining of this much-loved romantic comedy.

By Jessica B. Hill & Daryl Cloran

Based on the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Daryl Cloran

Produced in Partnership with Theatre Calgary

Shoctor Theatre

The Comeback (March 27 – April 18, 2027)

When Jesse and Adam fall in love, life speeds up fast. An unexpected pregnancy brings two families together, Métis and settler, creating big laughs, surfacing buried history, and revealing plenty of heart. Adam's family is loud, loving, and shaped by generations of historical injustice, while Adam searches for his own voice. When he turns to playwriting, everything comes to the surface. Inspired by stories from the playwrights' own lives, this smart, funny, and deeply human comedy celebrates love, identity, and the beautiful chaos of family.

By Trish Cooper and Sam Vint

Directed by Eric Coates

Produced in Partnership with the National Arts Centre Indigenous Theatre (Ottawa)

Shoctor Theatre

Come From Away (May 9 – June 6, 2027)

When a worldwide travel disruption leaves 7,000 passengers stranded, the small town of Gander, Newfoundland welcomes them with open hearts. Fear and uncertainty give way to friendship, generosity, and unexpected connections. Inspired by true events, this Tony-nominated musical celebrates the power of community and the kindness that emerges in difficult times.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Directed by Ashlie Corcoran

Produced in Partnership with Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver)

Shoctor Theatre

Holiday Production

A Christmas Carol (November 22 – December 24, 2026)

Hard-hearted and miserly Ebenezer Scrooge will have a Christmas Eve like no other when he's visited by three Ghosts on a mission to melt his cold heart and help Scrooge find the joy and love in family, friends and Christmas. Charles Dickens' classic tale reimagined with all the glamour and flair of the mid-19th century by David van Belle captures the spirit of the season this Christmas. Join The Citadel tradition that celebrates all that is merry and bright this season.

By David van Belle

Based on the novella by Charles Dickens

Directed by Lianna Makuch

Originally Directed by Daryl Cloran

Maclab Theatre

Highwire Series

Our Little Secret: A True, New Musical (October 15 – 25, 2026)

Our Little Secret is the hilarious, moving, and completely true story of Noam Tomaschoff's discovery that he wasn't an only child, and he actually had more than 35 siblings around the world. Blending comedy, drama, and addictive music, Our Little Secret will leave you laughing, crying — and seeing your family in a whole new light.

Written by and Starring Noam Tomaschoff

Music by Ryan Peters

Creative Producer Russell Citron

Directed by Adam Pascal

Maclab Theatre

Mrs. Krishnan's Party (January 15 – February 6, 2027)

Step into the colourful back room of Mrs. Krishnan's store, where food simmers, music flows and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. She eagerly awaits her son's return from school to complete the Onam celebration but plans quickly take an unexpected turn, and suddenly, we're all part of the festivities! Experience this immersive theatre adventure as the Rice Theatre transforms into the back room of a neighbourhood corner store, alive with cooking, spontaneous dancing, and tender moments that capture the joys and challenges of the immigrant experience. It's a lively celebration of family, food, and community where no two nights are the same. The New Zealand Herald hails it as “a joyful, highly theatrical celebration.”

By Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis

Directed by Justin Lewis

Indian Ink Theatre Company, New Zealand

Rice Theatre