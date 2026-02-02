Cabaret Roundup: Feb 2-8- Patti LuPone, Donna McKechnie, Jeff Harnar & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Patti LuPone's revival concert Matters of the Heart, Isaac Mizrahi's annual Valentine's Day residency at the Carlyle Cafe, jazz and more.

Mon. February 2, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns to Carnegie Hall for her sixth solo concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed theatrical concert Matters of the Heart. LuPone takes the audience on an exploration of the crimes, affairs, and mysteries of the heart, featuring electrifying performances of more than two dozen love songs that range from Broadway favorites to songs by contemporary songwriters. This concert is part of Carnegie Hall’s 2025-26 Originals series.

Tickets: Tickets start at $53.50. The orchestra is mostly sold out but there are still tickets available for a lucky few.

Latrice Royale at 54 Below

February 3 & 4 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Best known for her Chunky Yet Funky, Bold and Beautiful appearances on shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “We’re Here,” Latrice Royale is returning to New York City and making her long awaited 54 Below debut as only she can. Touring extensively with her autobiographical cabaret shows Here’s to Life and Life Goes On with her husband Christopher Hamblin at the piano, Miss Royale’s vocals will shine as she shares stories along with some of her favorite tunes such as “With Every Breath I Take” and her own special spin on Aretha Franklin’s “RESPECT.” After her star turn as Audrey II in Ogunquit Playhouse’s Little Shop of Horrors, come expecting to get a full helping of everything Miss Royale has to offer… Class, Sass, and a whole lot of… encouragement!!!

Tickets: Tickets start at $62.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Isaac Mizrahi at Café Carlyle

February 3 to 16 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Isaac Mizrahi will unveil A.I. Artificial Isaac, an all-new evening of music, commentary, and signature charm. For a decade, Mizrahi has captivated audiences with his singular blend of musical artistry and razor-sharp wit, earning praise from The New York Times as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance, art, music and stand-up comedy.” In this celebratory return, Mizrahi joins forces once again with his sensational six-piece band led by Ben Waltzer to craft a sound entirely his own. The new set list offers what he fondly calls a “cultural whiplash”- a thrilling sweep from Cy Coleman to Laura Nyro, with original songs woven throughout to showcase his creative range and restless inventiveness. Marking a decade of unforgettable performances at Café Carlyle, A.I. Artificial Isaac is proof that Mizrahi’s brilliance only deepens with time. It’s a vibrant, witty, and musically rich anniversary celebration you won’t want to miss.

Tickets: Tickets start at $140 per person for bar seating. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person. For general and premium seating, there is a food minimum of $95 for two courses. This run is selling out quickly.

Jeff Harnar: BLAME IT ON MY YOUTH at Don’t Tell Mama

February 5 to 26 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Multiple award-winning Singer Jeff Harnar returns to Don’t Tell Mama with multiple award-winning Music Director Alex Rybeck to revisit songs from the shows they presented there in the 1980’s, when they were forging their 42-year-long musical partnership. Together they have gone on to appear in nearly every major venue nationwide, in London, Oslo and Paris, had their shows filmed for PBS, and recorded five albums together for Original Cast Records, Varese Sarabande and PS Classics.

Tickets: Tickets are $25 with a $20 minimum (must Include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Matt Doyle: New Beginning at 54 Below

February 6 & 7 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® winner Matt Doyle (Company, War Horse, The Book of Mormon) is thrilled to make his long-awaited return to 54 Below with a brand new show, New Beginning. This performance is a tribute to the great singer-songwriters who have inspired Doyle throughout the years. Audiences can expect to hear music from icons such as Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Sting, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stapleton, Sara Bareilles, and more. A master storyteller, Doyle invites the audience to join him on a personal journey as he weaves these unforgettable songs into his own humorous story of life, loss, and love. The celebrated Broadway star will be joined by rising star Evan Zavada (Wicked), who will music direct and arrange the new show.

Tickets: Tickets start at $79. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Birdland Big Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Fridays 2/6 through 5/15 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Songbook Sundays: Dorothy Fields at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Sun. February 8 @ 5 & 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Songbook Sundays kicks off February at Dizzy’s Club with a celebration of legendary lyricist Dorothy Fields, the only woman to stand alongside Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Rodgers, Hart, and Hammerstein. Winner of an Academy Award for The Way You Look Tonight and the mind behind classics from On the Sunny Side of the Street to Big Spender, Fields’ timeless work takes center stage through fresh interpretations by starry jazz vocalist La Tanya Hall, Broadway favorite Margo Seibert, and rising JALC artist Luz Velasquez. Led by Music Director Ted Rosenthal and curated by American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, this swinging evening honors a uniquely American legacy while passing it on to the next generation.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 or $25 for students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person.

Donna McKechnie: A Musical Memoir at The Laurie Beechma n

February 8 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Join Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through captivating stories, she shares and celebrates working alongside legendary artists such as Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. This musical memoir features performances of iconic songs from many of the beloved shows she has graced, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. This new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum