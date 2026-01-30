Sundance Favorite BEDFORD PARK Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to Bedford Park, written and directed by Stephanie Ahn. The film, Ahn’s feature directorial debut, had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival and took home the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Debut Feature.

The film follows Audrey's struggles between loyalty to her Korean immigrant family and her own American identity as a child raised in New Jersey. After her mother gets into a car accident, she has a fateful meeting with Eli, an ex-wrestler battling his own fractured past. Together, they journey through an unexpected relationship and create a bond, navigating self-preservation, cultural pressures, and chosen love.

Bedford Park stars Moon Choi (A GIRL WITH CLOSED EYES, ANARCHIST FROM COLONY), Son Sukku (NINE PUZZLES, HEAVENLY EVER AFTER), Won Mi Kyung (OUR UNWRITTEN SEOUL, MY UNFAMILIAR FAMILY), Kim Eung Soo (2009: LOST MEMORIES, ONCE UPON A TIME), and Jefferson White (YELLOWSTONE, CIVIL WAR).

The movie is produced by Gary Foster of Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Chris S. Lee of B & C Group, Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions, Theresa Kang of Blue Marble Pictures, and Son Sukku of Stannum. Russ Krasnoff also produces.

Executive Producers include Moon Choi, Sungwon Jee, Yoon-Hyue Julia Kim, Clara Wu Tsai, Agnes Chu, Alex Peace Power, Charles Zhong, Crystine Zhang, Charley Hine, Annie Yang, Julia Xu, Raymond Lee, Chee Ching, Nina Fialkow, Hyun Park, Lenox Huh, Oliver Hsu, Mark Gooder, Alison Thompson, Yang Jinmo, Caroline Garity, Amy Lee, Bryan Hwang, Ali Jazayeri, Viviana Zarragoitia, and Stefan Klink.

“Debut director Stephanie Ahn has made a riveting drama exuding the confidence of a master. BEDFORD PARK gives us a complete world, full of rich character and incident, steeped in the history of our current intercultural moment,” said Sony Pictures Classics. “This authentic story of two people in New Jersey is relatable and will resonate everywhere — a great movie that’s a pleasure to share with the world.”

"Sony Pictures Classics is the gold standard for thoughtful, filmmaker-driven distribution, and partnering with them on BEDFORD PARK is a dream outcome. Their impeccable taste and legacy of high quality films that have stood THE TEST of time make it an honor for us to join that family. SPC truly understands how to nurture intimate, human stories and help them find their audience around the world. Their belief in our film and their commitment to giving it the right platform means everything to our team,” said the filmmaking team and producers behind BEDFORD PARK.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Classics