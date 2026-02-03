In Rehearsal: Peek at The Sandbox Collective's SPRING AWAKENING

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—The Sandbox Collective officially kicks off its 2026 season with the Tony Award-winning rock musical "Spring Awakening." This production also marks a milestone for the local theater scene, launching The Black Box at The Proscenium Theatre in Rockwell, Makati.

Under the leadership of new Artistic Director Sab Jose, the company is pursuing a "radical, advocacy-driven" direction. This staging aims to bridge the gap between 19th-century Germany and the contemporary challenges faced by Filipino Gen Zs—empowering young audiences to "reclaim one's body, voice, and destiny."

Director Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan applies a queer lens to the work, framing the musical’s antagonists as modern-day political elites, conservative religious sects, and uncommunicative parents who resist radical thought to preserve the status quo.

While set in the 1890s, the themes remain urgently relevant, tackling mental health, teen pregnancy, and socio-political abuse.

The cast features a blend of stage veterans and rising "triple threats":

The Adults: Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Ana Abad Santos, Audie Gemora, and Onyl Torres.

The Youth: Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz (Melchior), Nic Chien and Omar Uddin (Moritz), and Sheena Belarmino (Wendla).

The Ensemble: Angelo Martinez (Hanschen), Vino Mabalot (Otto), Jam Binay (Ilse), Angia Laurel (Martha), Mijon Cortez (Anna), Felicity Kyle Napuli (Thea), Elian Dominguez (Ernst), and Davy Narciso (Georg).

Swings: Pappel, Nikki Bengzon, Lance Soliman, and Gabo Tiongson.

The creative team includes Ejay Yatco (Musical Direction), Nunoy Van Den Burgh (Choreography), Missy Maramara (Intimacy Direction), Wika Nadera (Set Design), Raven Ong (Costume Design), D Cortezano (Lighting Design), and Salve Villarosa (Dramaturgy).

Featuring a book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik, "Spring Awakening" runs from Feb. 13 to Mar. 22, 2026. The production is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Photos: Su Lin Basbas

Sheena Belarmino

Vino Mabalot, Davy Narciso

Lance Soliman

Sheena Belarmino, Angelo Martinez

Sheena Belarmino, Omar Uddin, and Nacho Tambunting

Sheena Belarmino, Angia Laurel

The company

Nacho Tambunting

Elian Dominguez, Angelo Martinez

Lance Soliman

Omar Uddin, Elian Dominguez

Nic Chien, Alex Diaz

Audie Gemora, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo

Alex Diaz, Sheena Belarmino