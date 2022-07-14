Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022

WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, July 21 (9:01-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022 Father Joe redirects Shrub's love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the "Naked Lady Day" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, July 21 (9:01-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Inspired by BBC Studios' BAFTA-winning BBC format, "This Country," WELCOME TO FLATCH is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Jenny Bicks ("Sex and the City," "The Greatest Showman") and directed and executive-produced by DGA Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig ("The Office," "Bridesmaids"), who also wrote two episodes.

When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town - their dreams, their concerns - they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It's a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not.

The documentary crew finds worthy subjects in cousins and best friends KELLY MALLET (newcomer Holmes) and LLOYD "SHRUB" MALLET (Sam Straley, "The Kids Are Alright") who let the documentary crew in on their lives and local current events. JOSEPH "FATHER JOE" BINGHOFFER (Seann William Scott, "Lethal Weapon," "American Pie" franchise) is the local minister who also attempts to guide Kelly and Shrub. He moved to Flatch with his former girlfriend, CHERYL PETERSON (Aya Cash, "The Boys," "You're The Worst"), who is the editor of the local newspaper, "The Flatch Patriot."

Other Flatch residents include MICKEY ST. JEAN (newcomer Justin Linville), who relentlessly attempts to become Shrub's best friend; Kelly's frenemy, NADINE GARCIA-PARNEY (Taylor Ortega, "Succession"), who runs the Flatch Historical Society; and MANDY MATTHEWS (newcomer Krystal Smith), a magnetic force of nature who lives life on her own terms.

WELCOME TO FLATCH is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm and FOX Entertainment. It is executive-produced by Perkins Street Productions' Bicks, Feigco Entertainment's Feig, BBC Studios' Angie Stephenson and Charlie Cooper and Daisy May Cooper, who created the original BBC series.

Watch a clip FROM an episode here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop

... (read more about this author)

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge. Watch a clip from a recent episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan) and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington). Watch a featurette now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE FINAL STRAW on ABC - Sunday, July 17, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FINAL STRAW, airing on ABC on Sunday, July 17, 2022! Hosted by Janelle James, four teams of contestants compete in an epic battle against gravity and physics as they attempt to remove items FROM towering themed stacks. Watch a new featurette from the show!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WELCOME TO FLATCH on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on WELCOME TO FLATCH, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! Father Joe redirects Shrub’s love of graffiti to an art class, while Kelly gets some quality time with her father, Bobby. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Joe come to grips with their new relationship status in the “Naked Lady Day” episode. Plus, watch a clip!
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 14, 2022

Get all the scoop on MASTERCHEF, airing on FOX on Thursday, July 21, 2022! The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors FROM countries around the world. Plus, watch highlights of the guest-stars from this season now!