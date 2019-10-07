Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, October 27, 2019
"Tough Love" - As part of their second phase of training, the rookies are asked to develop their first confidential informants. Officer Nolan soon discovers that no two informants are the same and struggles with his newest task. Meanwhile, Officer Chen's mother complicates her home life when she comes to stay with her on "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, OCT. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong and Ali Larter and Dr. Grace Sawyer.
"Tough Love" was written by Vincent Angell and directed by Rachel Feldman.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
