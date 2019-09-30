Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, October 13, 2019
"The Bet" - Officer Nolan navigates building tension in his relationship with Jessica and a developing rapport with Grace while working a high-stakes criminal case involving an undercover homeland security agent. Meanwhile, Officer Chen meddles with Officer Bradford's love life, and Officer Lopez learns some surprising news about Wesley, on "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, OCT. 13 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode are Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Michelle Pernard as Officer Desantos, Seamus Dever as Chaz Bachman and Jon Huertas as Cesar Ojeda.
"The Bet" was written by Corey Miller and directed by Barbara Brown.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
