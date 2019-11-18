Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, December 8, 2019
"The Dark Side" - Officer Nolan and team are charged with escorting a notorious female serial killer to the graves of her previously unrecovered victims. However, when they arrive, they unearth even more than they expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen meets a seemingly perfect man who sparks her interest, and Officer Lopez worries about Wesley as his PTSD continues to increase, on "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, DEC. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Michael Trucco as Assistant District Attorney Sean Del Monte, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Julian Acosta as Sgt. Antonio Hernandez and Michael Cassidy as Caleb Wright.
"Breaking Point" was written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. "The Rookie" is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
