Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, December 1, 2019
"Breaking Point" - Officer Nolan's trust is tested when he tries to help the previous owner of his home reconnect with his family. Meanwhile, Officer Harper has finally earned an overnight visit with her daughter that is put into jeopardy when her past undercover life resurfaces again on "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, DEC. 1 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall, Carsyn Rose as Lila and Geoffrey Rivas as Howard Green.
"Breaking Point" was written by Alexi Hawley and Corey Miller, and directed by Leslie Libman.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
