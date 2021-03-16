Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Friday, April 2, 2021

An Amber Alert sends the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant who was stolen from a local hospital. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen work their last shift as rookies as Officer Nolan continues on for 30 more days. (TV-14)

Guest starring is Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan.

"Amber" was written by Brynn Malone and Natalie Callaghan, and directed by Bill Roe.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.