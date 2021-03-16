Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Friday, April 2, 2021

Guest starring is Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan.

Mar. 16, 2021  
Guest starring is Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan.

"Amber" was written by Brynn Malone and Natalie Callaghan, and directed by Bill Roe.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

