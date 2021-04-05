Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOLDBERGS on ABC - Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Trying to move on from their breakup, Erica goes on a date with a guy from the COFFEE SHOP while Geoff ends up on an episode of "The Dating Game," which winds up making things even more difficult for them both. Meanwhile, Beverly is thrilled to learn that Murray has spontaneously purchased a shore house until she realizes it's not quite the luxury home she imagined.

Guest starring is David Koechner as Bill, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Richard Kind as Formica Mike, Erinn Hayes as Jane Bales, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Ana Gasteyer as Ms. Cinoman, Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz and Anna Grace Barlow as Lisa Levine.

"The Dating Game" was written by Vicky Castro and directed by Ryan Krayser.