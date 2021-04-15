Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Alexandra Billings guest stars in the episode.
Mark is stressed and exhausted from studying for an important entrance exam so Darlene steps in to help, but her plan backfires. After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance. The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben. "The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, DAVE Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, DAVE Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Werner Entertainment.