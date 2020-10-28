Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE BACHELORETTE on ABC - Thursday, November 5, 2020

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET.

"1604" - Clare's romantic situation is close to the TIPPING POINT as 16 of her remaining men are hopelessly confused about where they stand with the Bachelorette. Chris Harrison pays Clare a visit and cautions her that her journey cannot continue on its current path, only to have her make a stunning revelation. Chris shares the startling news with the guys that the cocktail party and rose ceremony are canceled. A nervous Clare is about to embark on an unprecedented path to find her happy ending. Will she get her wish or will Dale, the man of her dreams, walk away? Will the other men be left with dashed hopes of a happily ever after with Clare? Find out on "The Bachelorette" on a special night, THURSDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

A determined Clare formulates a plan to share her deep feelings with Dale over a romantic dinner. But what if he doesn't feel the same way? Chris and Bri, who won "Listen to Your Heart," serenade the couple with their song "Found You." Clare doesn't want the night to end, but will Dale be on the same page?

What occurs next has never happened in the 40 combined seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." Everything that occurs next is completely unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Chris Harrison sets the stage, sitting down with Dale and informing him where Clare stands and what she hopes will be the outcome.

Clare is uncertain of what will happen next, as her history of being disappointed by men comes back to haunt her, but Chris encourages her to have the courage of her convictions and trust her heart.

Clare shows up to tell Dale how she feels, but will he do the same?

Chris then delivers more astonishing news to the remaining men - if they are willing to take a SECOND CHANCE at love, there's a surprise waiting for them.

