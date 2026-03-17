Peter Frampton To Release New Rock Album 'Carry the Light' Featuring Sheryl Crow, H.E.R. & More

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Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton will release Carry the Light, his first album of all-new rock material in 16 years, on May 15 via UMe.

Co-written and produced with his son Julian Frampton, the collection features guest appearances from Sheryl Crow, Bill Evans, H.E.R., Tom Morello, Graham Nash and Benmont Tench. Pre-order/pre-save here.

“The Carry the Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years. It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us I’m sure,” Frampton said.

In advance of the album, Frampton has shared the new track “Buried Treasure,” featuring keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. A tribute to the late Tom Petty, the track honors the SiriusXM radio show of the same name that Petty curated and hosted for 15 years, with lyrics crafted entirely from Petty’s song titles. Listen to it below.

Frampton is surrounded on Carry The Light by an all-star supporting cast: Sheryl Crow is Frampton’s vocal foil on “Breaking the Mold,” Bill Evans adds saxophone to both “Can You Take Me There” and “Tinderbox,” H.E.R. trades guitar lines on the instrumental “Islamorada,” Tom Morello brings his signature intensity to the protest song “Lions at the Gate,” Graham Nash lends harmonies to “I’m Sorry Elle,” Benmont Tench contributes keyboards to “Buried Treasure.”

Carry The Light will be released in a variety of formats, including CD, 180-gram yellow vinyl and digitally in stereo, hi-res audio and immersive Dolby Atmos options. A special limited-edition vinyl, which will feature a premium cover treatment and be numbered, will be available exclusively via Peter Frampton’s official store, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.

Earlier this year, Peter celebrated the 50th anniversary of his album Frampton Comes Alive! Upon its original release in 1976, Frampton Comes Alive! became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the top-selling live albums of all time, with nearly 20 million copies sold worldwide.

Over the course of a career spanning more than six decades, Peter Frampton has established himself as one of the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. In 2007, he won a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints; in 2014, he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame; and in 2019, he received the Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards.

In 2024, he received the Les Paul Spirit Award at Gibson Garage Nashville, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and wrapped an extensive headline tour before returning to the studio to record Carry the Light.

PETER FRAMPTON—CARRY THE LIGHT

1. Carry the Light

2. Buried Treasure (feat. Benmont Tench)

3. I'm Sorry Elle (feat. Graham Nash)

4. Breaking The Mold (feat. Sheryl Crow)

5. I Can't Let It Be

6. Lions At The Gate (feat. Tom Morello)

7. Islamorada (feat. H.E.R.)

8. Can You Take Me There (feat. Bill Evans)

9. Tinderbox (feat. Bill Evans)

10. At The End of The Day

Photo credit: Lynn Goldsmith