SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL Extended At Rubicon Theatre Company

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Rubicon Theatre Company Producing Artistic Directors J. Scott Lapp and Karyl Lynn Burns have announced that the world premiere of SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL has been extended through April 19, 2026, at the Karyn Jackson Theater in Ventura, California, following strong advance ticket sales.

Written by Robert Sternin and Prudence Fraser, the musical features songs from artists including Sly and the Family Stone, America, Billy Joel, Bad Company, Roberta Flack, Kiss, Blondie, Grand Funk, Jefferson Airplane, Jethro Tull, Little River Band, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Doobie Brothers, and Orleans. The production is directed by Sean Daniels, with musical direction by Brett Ryback, musical supervision by Dillon Kondor, and choreography by Becca Sweitzer.

The musical follows four friends who meet during their freshman year of college and form a lasting bond as they navigate life’s challenges and milestones. The story is set to a jukebox score of 1970s rock music.

The cast includes Sophia Alawi, Rustin Cole Sailors, Gizel Jiménez, Donovan Mendelovitz, F. Michael Haynie, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, and Desmond Newson, with an ensemble featuring Jesse Graham, John Gregorio, Molly Kirschenbaum, Sydney Mucha, Presley Nicholson, Soleil Perry, Kayla Christine Quiroz, and Mea Wilkerson.

The creative team includes scenic designer Mike Billings, lighting designer Brian Gale, projection designer Andrés Poch, sound designer Danny Fiandaca, costume designer Pamela Shaw, assistant lighting designer Zo Haynes, assistant stage manager Hannah Raymond, production stage manager Tyler Danhaus, production manager Chris Beyries, and producer and casting director Stephanie Coltrin.

SOMEBODY TO LOVE: A NEW MUSICAL

March 25 – April 19, 2026

Karyn Jackson Theater

1006 East Main Street, Ventura, CA

Preview performances will take place March 25–27 at 7:00 p.m. Evening performances are scheduled Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:00 p.m., and matinee performances will be held on select Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $30 to $155, with discounts available for military members, seniors, students, and Equity members.