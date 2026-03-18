World Premiere of THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE Will Come to El Portal Theatre
The concert will be presented for five performances only, May 1-3, 2026 on the Debbie Reynolds Main Stage.
All Roads Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE: THE SONGS OF Jule Styne, the first-ever Musical Revue Compiling the Songs of Jule Styne with Lyrics by Sammy Cahn, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Herb Gardner, Leo Robin and Stephen Sondheim, devised and created by Scott Thompson (Director and Choreographer) and Fred Barton (Music Arranger and Conductor).
The concert will be presented for five performances only, May 1-3, 2026 on the Debbie Reynolds Main Stage at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Boulevard (at Weddington Avenue), North Hollywood, CA 91601.
The Actors Equity Cast of Broadway Headliners includes: Anneliese Van Der Pol (Television's That's So Raven and Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, Vanities), Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, A Chorus Line, La Cage Aux Folles), Lana Gordon (Hadestown, Chicago and last year's ARTCO's critically acclaimed World Premiere Production of ONE FOR MY BABY), Angel Reda (Chicago, Wicked, The Cher Show), Rhett George (Memphis, Sweet Charity), Neil Starkenberg (Mamma Mia!, Mrs. Doubtfire), and introducing Michael Zampino (a member of All Roads Theater Company's Training Program for Kids). The actors will be supported by Fred Barton leading ARTCO'S 10-piece band.
This production is presented in association with Knot Free Productions, Bonny Loo, Jeramiah Peah, Robert Pelletier, Maureen Gillespie, Eric Kelhoffer and Catherine McClenahan.
Scott Thompson, Director/Choreographer and ARTCO's Producing Artistic Director and Co-Founder said: “It's been an incredible honor to work with Jason Buell and everyone at the Jule Styne estate and with all the wonderful lyricists' estates in creating this historic revue of Broadway's and Hollywood's most memorable songs. This show will not only be a fitting tribute to Mr. Styne, who could in many ways be called ‘The King of Broadway,” but also a dazzling vehicle for seven amazing triple-threat performers, creating a thrilling new song-and-dance revue that we expect will have a long life beyond our premiere engagement at the El Portal Theatre.”
Fred Barton, Music Arranger/Conductor and ARTCO's Music Director and Co-Founder said: “Discovering the music, shows and sound of Jule Styne at the age of 14 is what made me fall in love with Broadway – and when I met him on the opening night of Gypsy starring Tyne Daly, I was able to tell him so in person. His music's brash in-your-face directness, his philosophy of writing to his performers' strengths, his versatility, and his combination of exuberance and romantic sensitivities defined the sound of Broadway and projected it for decades to come into the 21st century.”
Jule Styne is the Broadway and Academy-Award-winning composer of such shows as Gypsy, Funny Girl, Bells Are Ringing, Peter Pan, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Do Re Mi, Fade Out, Fade In and many more. This revue will feature such legendary songs as “Don't Rain On My Parade,” “Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend,” “People,” “Time After Time,” “Everything's Coming Up Roses,” “Make Someone Happy,” and dozens of others.
The Creative Team for THE MUSIC THAT MAKE ME DANCE: THE SONGS OF Jule Styne includes: Scott Thompson (Producer, Director, Choreographer); Fred Barton (Producer, Musical Director, Arranger); Jeramiah Peah (Producer, Managing Director); Robert Levinstein (Production Stage Manager), Stephen DeAngelis (Casting Director); Joel Daavid (Set Designer and Technical Director); Erica D. Schwartz (Costume Designer); Rafi Nalbantian (Sound Designer); Bouket Fingerhut (Prop Designer); Chasen Greenwood and Barb Erfurt (Associate Choreographers); Joy Bodin Pacifici (Production Assistant); Larry Saperstein (Key Artwork); Ann Portenza and Pegge Forrest (El Portal Theatre) and Steve Moyer Public Relations (Press Representative).
Performances of THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE: THE SONGS OF Jule Styne will be given on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. (Preview), Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. (Preview), Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. (Opening Press Night, Special Gala), and Sunday, May 3, 2026 at both 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
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