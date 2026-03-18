World Premiere of THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE Will Come to El Portal Theatre

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All Roads Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of THE MUSIC THAT MAKES ME DANCE: THE SONGS OF Jule Styne, the first-ever Musical Revue Compiling the Songs of Jule Styne with Lyrics by Sammy Cahn, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Herb Gardner, Leo Robin and Stephen Sondheim, devised and created by Scott Thompson (Director and Choreographer) and Fred Barton (Music Arranger and Conductor).

The concert will be presented for five performances only, May 1-3, 2026 on the Debbie Reynolds Main Stage at the El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Boulevard (at Weddington Avenue), North Hollywood, CA 91601.