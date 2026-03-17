THE LIZARD & EL SOL To Tour Pasadena Parks In Free Family Series

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Pasadena Playhouse has announced a new free outdoor theatre program for children ages 0–5 and their families, to be presented in local parks throughout the Pasadena area. The series will feature a short theatrical production alongside interactive activities, including live music and arts and crafts.

The featured production, THE LIZARD & EL SOL, is adapted from a folktale by Alma Flor Ada and follows a small lizard on a journey to restore the missing sun. The bilingual piece is performed primarily in Spanish and is designed to be accessible to both Spanish-speaking and non-Spanish-speaking audiences.

The production is directed by Rubén Gabriel Hernández, with scenic design by Douglas Puskas and costume design by Jocelyn Tamayo. The cast includes Bianca Flores, Christopher John Magallanes, Devin Sanclemente, and Ace Ramirez.

Each performance runs approximately 20–25 minutes, followed by a pre-show and post-show activities for audiences.

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place at Playhouse Village Park, located at 701 Union Street in Pasadena, on April 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Additional performances will be held at Loma Alta Park, located at 3330 North Lincoln Avenue in Altadena, on April 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The final performances will take place at Victory Park, located at 2575 Paloma Street in Pasadena, on May 2 and 3 at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.