Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC
The cast is led by Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer."
Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway. The cast recently met the press, led by Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer”, who will soon lead the new production of August Wilson’s classic play. Check out photos from the press event at Planet Hollywood NYC below!
Previews begin on March 30 ahead of an opening night on April 25 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.
As old wounds surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes a powerful quest for identity, belonging, and healing. Around him, others seek connection, purpose, and a future shaped by more than pain. Through poetic dialogue and deeply human characters, August Wilson crafts a story of resilience and rebirth.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson and Director Debbie Allen
Producer Kandi Burruss, Cedric the Entertainer, Taraji P. Henson and Producer Brian A. Moreland
Cedric the Entertainer and Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Abigail Onwunali, Producer Brian A. Moreland and Nimene Sierra Wureh
Cedric the Entertainer, Maya Boyd, Nimene Sierra Wureh and Abigail Onwunali
Cedric the Entertainer and Producer Brian A. Moreland
Bradley Stryker and Tripp Taylor
Director Debbie Allen and Irene Gandy
Cedric the Entertainer and Director Debbie Allen
Producer Kandi Burruss and Producer Brian A. Moreland
Nimene Sierra Wureh and Abigail Onwunali
Joshua Boone and Cedric the Entertainer
Producer Kandi Burruss and Maya Boyd
Director Debbie Allen, Tripp Taylor, Maya Boyd, Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Abigail C. Onwunali, Bradley Stryker, and Joshua Boone
Director Debbie Allen, Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer
Director Debbie Allen
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer
Director Debbie Allen, Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer
Director Debbie Allen, Tripp Taylor, Maya Boyd, Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Abigail C. Onwunali, Bradley Stryker, and Joshua Boone
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer
Director Debbie Allen, Producer Brian A. Moreland and the cast including Taraji P. Henson, Cedric "The Entertainer", Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joshua Boone, Maya Boyd, Abigail Onwunali, Bradley Stryker, Tripp Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Savannah Commodore, Jackson Edward Davis, Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, Kevyn Morrow, Dominique Skye Turner and Christopher Woodley
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson
Director Debbie Allen
Director Debbie Allen
Abigail Onwunali
Dominique Skye Turner
Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner
Jackson Edward Davis
Thomas Michael Hammond
Producer Brian A. Moreland
Producer Brian A. Moreland
Producer Kandi Burruss
Producer Kandi Burruss
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson
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