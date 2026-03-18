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Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC

The cast is led by Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer."

By: Mar. 18, 2026

Directed by Golden Globe Award and four-time Emmy Award winner Debbie Allen, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway. The cast recently met the press, led by Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer”, who will soon lead the new production of August Wilson’s classic play. Check out photos from the press event at Planet Hollywood NYC below!

Previews begin on March 30 ahead of an opening night on April 25 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone takes place in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steady Seth and the open-hearted Bertha Holly—a refuge for Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man searching for his lost wife—and for the self he lost during seven years of illegal enslavement under Joe Turner.

As old wounds surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes a powerful quest for identity, belonging, and healing. Around him, others seek connection, purpose, and a future shaped by more than pain. Through poetic dialogue and deeply human characters, August Wilson crafts a story of resilience and rebirth.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Maya Boyd and Joshua Boone

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson and Director Debbie Allen

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Producer Kandi Burruss, Cedric the Entertainer, Taraji P. Henson and Producer Brian A. Moreland

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Abigail Onwunali, Producer Brian A. Moreland and Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer, Maya Boyd, Nimene Sierra Wureh and Abigail Onwunali

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Producer Brian A. Moreland

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Bradley Stryker and Tripp Taylor

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen and Irene Gandy

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Director Debbie Allen

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Producer Kandi Burruss and Producer Brian A. Moreland

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Nimene Sierra Wureh and Abigail Onwunali

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Joshua Boone and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Producer Kandi Burruss and Maya Boyd

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen, Tripp Taylor, Maya Boyd, Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Abigail C. Onwunali, Bradley Stryker, and Joshua Boone

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen, Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Joshua Boone

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen, Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen, Tripp Taylor, Maya Boyd, Taraji P. Henson, Cedric the Entertainer, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Abigail C. Onwunali, Bradley Stryker, and Joshua Boone

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson and Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen, Producer Brian A. Moreland and the cast including Taraji P. Henson, Cedric "The Entertainer", Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joshua Boone, Maya Boyd, Abigail Onwunali, Bradley Stryker, Tripp Taylor, Nimene Sierra Wureh, Savannah Commodore, Jackson Edward Davis, Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, Kevyn Morrow, Dominique Skye Turner and Christopher Woodley

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Taraji P. Henson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Director Debbie Allen

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Joshua Boone

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Joshua Boone

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Maya Boyd

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Maya Boyd

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Abigail Onwunali

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Bradley Stryker

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Tripp Taylor

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Nimene Sierra Wureh

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Savannah Commodore

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Dominique Skye Turner

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Rosalyn Coleman

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Jasmine Batchelor

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Kevyn Morrow

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cayden McCoy

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Christopher Woodley

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Jackson Edward Davis

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Thomas Michael Hammond

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Producer Brian A. Moreland

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Producer Brian A. Moreland

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Producer Kandi Burruss

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Producer Kandi Burruss

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Cedric the Entertainer and Taraji P. Henson

Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Meets the Press at Planet Hollywood NYC Image
Signage at Planet Hollywood Times Square



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