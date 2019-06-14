Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE AMAZING RACE on CBS - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

"Chugga Chugga Choo Choo!" - The final five teams try not to crack while transporting eggs across town by bicycle in the Netherlands, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, June 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host.

Following are the teams competing on this season of THE AMAZING RACE:

Colin Guinn (38) and Christie Woods (40)

Life Partners from Austin, Texas

Colin Instagram: @colinguinn

Christie Instagram: @christiewoods1

Becca Droz (28) and Floyd Pierce (23)

Friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Floyd Twitter and Instagram: @FloydJP3

Becca Instagram: @becca_beatbox and @teamfun_tar

Leo Temory (31) and Jamal Zadran (30)

Cousins from Pasadena, Calif. and Houston, Texas

Previous seasons: THE AMAZING RACE 23 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars

Leo Instagram and Twitter: @Leotemory

Jamal Instagram and Twitter: @JAMALZADRAN

Tyler Oakley (31) and Korey Kuhl (34)

Friends from Los Angeles and San Francisco

Tyler Instagram and Twitter: @tyleroakley

Korey Instagram and Twitter: @koreykuhl

Nicole Franzel (26) and Victor Arroyo (28)

Dating from Ubly, Mich.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 16, winner of Big Brother 18 (Nicole); Big Brother 18 (Victor)

Nicole Instagram: @coconuts_

Nicole Twitter: @nicole_franzel

Victor Instagram: @elfitvic

Victor Twitter: @cococalientepod

Eliminated Teams:

Art Velez (49) and John James "JJ" Carrell (49)

(ELIMINATED 4/17)

Friends from Temecula and San Marcos, Calif.

Rupert (54) and Laura (49) Boneham

(ELIMINATED 4/24)

Married from Indianapolis, Ind.

Previous seasons: Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Rupert); Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Laura)

Rupert Twitter: @RupertsKids

Corinne Kaplan (39) and Eliza Orlins (35)

(ELIMINATED 5/8)

Friends from Denver, Colo. and New York

Previous seasons: Survivor: Gabon and Survivor: Caramoan (Corinne); Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia (Eliza)

Corinne Instagram and Twitter: @corinsanity

Eliza Instagram and Twitter: @eorlins

Janelle Pierzina (38) and Britney Haynes (30)

(ELIMINATED 5/22)

Friends from Lakeville, Minn. and Tulsa, Okla.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 6, Big Brother All-Stars and Big Brother 14 (Janelle); Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 (Britney)

Janelle Instagram and Twitter: @JanellePierzina

Britney Instagram and Twitter: @Britney_haynes

Rachel Reilly (34) and Elissa Slater (32)

(ELIMINATED 6/5)

Sisters from Van Nuys, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev.

Previous Seasons: Big Brother 12, winner Big Brother 13, THE AMAZING RACE 20 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars (Rachel); Big Brother 15 (Elissa)

Rachel Instagram: @rachelereillyvillegas

Elissa Instagram: @ELISSERCISE

Elissa Twitter: @ELISSAREILLYS

Chris Hammons (40) and Bret Labelle (44)

(ELIMINATED 6/12)

Friends from Moore, Okla. and Dedham, Mass.

Previous season: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

Bret Instagram and Twitter: @bretlabelle

Chris Instagram: @chammons81

Chris Twitter: @hamm0481

THE AMAZING RACE sends 11 teams on a trek around the world. Each Team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each Team competes in a series of challenges - some mental and some physical - and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.





