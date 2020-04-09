Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of STATION 19 on ABC - Thursday, April 16, 2020

"Dream a Little Dream of Me" - Vic rallies the crew to pose for a calendar photo shoot that will support a good cause. Meanwhile, Emmett comes clean to Ben and Sullivan, and shows Andy a softer side on a new episode of "Station 19," airing THURSDAY, APRIL 16 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Station 19" stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Guest starring is Pat Healy as Chief Dixon, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, Tracie Thoms as Dr. Diane Lewis, Jayne Taini as Marsha, Brandon Brown as Tamil, Monette Moio as Dara, Jonathan Silverman as Ted, Colleen Foy as Inara, Ansel Sluyter-Obidos as Marcus and Bob Levitan as Jerry.

"Dream a Little Dream of Me" was written by Rob Giles and directed by Stacey K. Black.

The drama is produced by ABC Studios. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy") serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay ("Pitch" and "Sons of Anarchy") serves as the producing director and executive producer of the series. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.