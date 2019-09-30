Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
"Derek Sucks" - Angie is sent into a tailspin when her long-absent ex Derek suddenly appears on her doorstep. She asks Will and Miggy for help because, despite his faults, she can't resist Derek. Meanwhile, Douglas and Poppy try for a romantic second date on "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DLS) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Adam Brody as Derek and Lauren Weedman as Fran.
"Derek Sucks" was written by Kim Rosenstock and directed by Natalia Anderson.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
