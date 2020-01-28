Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SINGLE PARENTS on ABC - Wednesday, February 12, 2020
"Chez Second Grade" - It's Valentine's Day! Will and Angie have reunited to help run the student-parent dinner at Hilltop, where the kids are serving up questionable meals to paying customers. Meanwhile, Big Red is back in town and Douglas is worried about how Poppy will react on an all-new episode of "Single Parents," WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D'Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D'Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.
Guest starring is Rebecca Creskoff as Big Red, Chris Geere as Colin and Tyler Cameron as Danny.
"Chez Second Grade" was written by Kyle Mack and directed by Jeff Blitz.
The series is from 20th Century FOX Television and ABC Studios which, together with FOX 21 Television Studios, comprise Disney Television Studios. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are creators and executive producers, and Katherine Pope and Erin O'Malley are executive producers. The pilot was directed by Jason Winer, who is also an executive producer.
