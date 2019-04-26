Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of RANSOM on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019
"Playing God" - When a bombing at a genetics company causes a woman to lose her memory, the Crisis Resolution team works to put together the pieces of the crime to figure out if she's a victim or the bomber, on RANSOM, Saturday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
RANSOM follows crisis and hostage negotiator Eric Beaumont and his elite Crisis Resolution team who work to balance the demands of their personal lives with their careers as negotiators who handle high-pressure kidnappings and hostage situations. Eric uses his insight into human behavior to resolve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases but must live with the emotional weight of recently taking out his arch enemy.
Despite the stakes, Eric refuses to resort to violence, even when confronted by some of the most dangerous criminals in the world. While Eric's considerable powers of manipulation make him the best at what he does professionally, they often complicate his relationships with family, friends and colleagues.
His team consists of psych-profiler Oliver Yates, ex-cop Zara Hallam and the newest member of the team, Cynthia Walker.
