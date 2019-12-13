Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PARTY OF FIVE on FREEFORM - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Jan. 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #1005 - "Rafa"When Rafa ends up in the hospital, THE FAMILY comes together to care for him. But their situation worsens when a social worker shows up to check in on them in light of recent events.

The reimagining of the beloved series will follow the five Acosta children as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported back to Mexico.

In a new iteration by original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, this beloved story of a young family bound by adversity will be retold through the lens of current-day themes and cultural conversations.





The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio Acosta, Emily Tosta as Lucia Acosta, Niko Guardado as Beto Acosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina Acosta. Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola star as the Acosta parents, Javier and Gloria.