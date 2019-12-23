Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LAST MAN STANDING on FOX - Thursday, January 2, 2020
Mike helps Vanessa deal with empty nest syndrome. Meanwhile, Kristin announces her pregnancy to THE FAMILY and unknowingly upsets Mandy in the process. Then Mike and Chuck's plans to open a classic car renovation service crash when Joe (guest star Jay Leno) is invited to join in. Also, Vanessa realizes that Mandy is tricking Kyle into doing all their married chores in the all-new one-hour "No Parental Guidance/Wrench In The Works" season premiere episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-801/802) (TV-14 D, L)
Entering its eighth season, LAST MAN STANDING stars Tim Allen as MIKE BAXTER, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home dominated by women.
In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis as Mike's wife, VANESSA; Amanda Fuller as their oldest daughter, KRISTIN; Molly McCook as their free-spirited second daughter, MANDY; Christoph Sanders as Mike's charmingly naïve co-worker and Mandy's husband, KYLE ANDERSON; Jordan Masterson as Kristin's husband, RYAN VOGELSON; Jonathan Adams as Mike's neighbor and co-worker, CHUCK LARABEE; Hector Elizondo as owner of Outdoor Man, ED ALZATE; and Krista Marie Yu as Mike and Vanessa's live-in foreign exchange student, JEN.
LAST MAN STANDING is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created by Jack Burditt. Kevin Abbott, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeagher, Tim Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers. Abbott serves as the series' showrunner.
