Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Tuesday, June 7, 2022
8:00-9:00 p.m. – HOLEY MOLEY: “Is That Iron Man?” (402)
This week, "Holey Moley" starts with a bang when one competitor makes an impressive hole-in-one on Dutch Courage En Fuego. Elsewhere, Travis Kelce returns to the course, dancing and causing hijinks as a super-distraction on The Distractor, which also distracts Rob Riggle FROM his commentating duties. Stephen Curry checks in to explain what do-not to do on Donut Hole; and later, the first contestant in "Holey Moley" history makes the leap on The Trap-Tee-Zee. It all comes down to putts on Polecano.
Season four of everyone's favorite extreme mini-golf competition series features a collaboration for the ages when THE MUPPETS favorites unite with on-camera commentating duo Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, making for some un-fore-gettable hijinks. Also returning are sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai as well as executive producer and resident golf pro Stephen Curry. Both new and past fan-favorite holes will be featured every week, along with additional special guest appearances and other surprises along the way.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
