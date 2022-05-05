Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, May 12, 2022
9:00-10:01 p.m. – GREY’S ANATOMY: “I'll Cover You” (1817)
A former patient of Link's, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer FROM Nick.
Guest starring is Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox, Cedric Sanders as Simon Clark and BIANCA A. Santos as Kristen Clark.
Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.
The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort FROM one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.
Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:
