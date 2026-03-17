Lung Ha Theatre Company and Curious Seed to Debut THE TABLE in Collaboration with Lyra

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Building upon the acclaimed 2019 collaboration We Are All Just Little Creatures, Curious Seed and Lung Ha Theatre Company (in association with Lyra) join forces again to present The Table, a devised physical theatre performance.

The Table is a world we've built together and now we have to figure out how we all live in it at once. A bold new intergenerational dance theatre production that questions who gets a seat at the table - and what unfolds once we're there.

Who's been invited and who got to make the invitations?

Blending movement, live music, text, and playful imagery, The Table offers a multi-layered performance experience that invites us to think about where we belong and how we show up for one another.

Woven through with unexpected interventions, The Table exists on the fragile edges of order and chaos, embracing both the joys and the challenges of being together - reminding us that connection can also be messy and unpredictable.

The Table features four performers, two musicians, and Lung Ha Theatre Company's full performing Ensemble working together with members of Lyra's Young Artists. It is directed by a fantastic trio of directors: Christine Devaney (Curious Seed), Maria Oller (Lung Ha Theatre Company) and Jo Timmins (Lyra) with the original concept developed by Christine Devaney.

Original music composed and performed live on stage by David Paul Jones, set and costume design by Karen Tennent and lighting by Emma Jones.

“I'm delighted to be collaborating with Lung Ha and Lyra again. It's a privilege to share creative time and space with the many wonderful artists we're bringing together for The Table” Christine Devaney, Curious Seed

“It's a great joy and an exciting opportunity for Lung Ha Theatre Company to further develop our relationship with Curious Seed, Lyra and this brilliant creative team. Since our previous partnership in 2019 we have regularly come together to develop further ideas, and the result is The Table. And we are delighted to finally share this with an audience.” Maria Oller, Lung Ha Theatre Company

“I've rarely seen the company find such a perfect fit between artists and material as they achieve in this lushly beautiful 70 minutes of dreamlike physical theatre.”

Joyce McMillan, The Scotsman on We Are All Just Little Creatures in 2019

The Table is a performance experience unfolding through the venue as a promenade with the audiences seated in Traverse 1.

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