MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, HELL'S KITCHEN and More Set For Broadway at the National 2026-27 Season

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Broadway at the National in Washington, D.C. has announced its upcoming 2026-27 Broadway performance lineup. The season will kick off with Dirty Dancing in September, and continue with Maybe Happy Ending, Hell's Kitchen, Hamilton, The Bodyguard, Operation Mincemeat, and Just in Time.

Tickets on sale now. Learn more about the shows below and here!

Dirty Dancing

Begins September 29, 2026

Based on the beloved film, this stage adaptation brings the story of Baby and Johnny to life in a passionate tale of summer romance and self-discovery. Set at Kellerman’s resort, the musical captures the thrill of secret encounters and forbidden love, all set to live performances of the iconic songs from the original film.

Maybe Happy Ending

Begins October 6, 2026

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. The musical explores what it means to be human—even if the characters themselves are not—through a unique and heartfelt story.

Hell’s Kitchen

Begins November 24, 2026

Inspired by the life and music of Alicia Keys, Hell’s Kitchen is a coming-of-age musical about a 17-year-old girl named Ali who discovers her voice through music, mentorship, and community in New York City. Featuring a score of Keys’ hits alongside new songs, the show explores identity, ambition, and finding your place in the world.

Hamilton

Begins December 16, 2026

This acclaimed musical tells the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and his rise as he shapes the early United States. Featuring a groundbreaking score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, the show explores ambition, legacy, love, and revolution.

The Bodyguard

Begins May 18, 2027

Based on the hit film, The Bodyguard follows former Secret Service agent Frank Farmer as he is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. As danger grows, an unexpected romance develops, set against a backdrop of chart-topping hits including “I Will Always Love You.”

Operation Mincemeat

Begins June 8, 2027

Set in 1943, this musical comedy tells the outrageous true story of a secret World War II mission in which the Allies use a stolen corpse and a fake identity to outwit the enemy. Blending fast-paced humor with inventive storytelling, the show brings to life one of the war’s most improbable intelligence operations.

Just in Time

Begins July 20, 2027

Just in Time is a new musical centered on the life and music of Bobby Darin, tracing his rise to fame and the personal story behind his legendary career. Featuring many of his greatest hits, the show celebrates his enduring legacy and artistry.